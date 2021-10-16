The Baltimore Ravens are facing a tough opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers this week, and they could get some help on the offensive side of the ball. On Saturday, the team announced that they had activated wide receiver Rashod Bateman and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips off of injured reserve. Head coach John Harbaugh said this week that Bateman is expected to make his NFL debut, and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic added that Phillips is "in line" to play as well.

Bateman, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Minnesota, suffered a groin injury in training camp that required surgery. He caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, and is expected to boost the wide receiving corps -- especially with Sammy Watkins out.

"Very pleased. He obviously did a really nice job. Our trainers and strength coaches did a nice job on the rehab. He's done well," Harbaugh said, via the Ravens' official website. "I think you probably expect him to play in this game with Sammy [Watkins] being out. We'll see how he does."

Phillips, on the other hand, was injured in the Ravens' Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and carted off the field with a knee injury. It's still unknown if he will start, play in a reserve role or even suit up Sunday.

Zrebiec also reported that the Ravens are elevating former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le'Veon Bell and offensive tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad. Bell played against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, rushing for 11 yards on four carries.

