While he was unable to crack the Ravens' 53-man roster, Melvin Gordon was added to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Gordon, 30, will serve as insurance for the Ravens, whose backfield includes starter J.K. Dobbins and backups Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Gordon had 17 carries for 59 yards for the Ravens during the preseason. He also caught four of six targets for 29 yards during the exhibition season.

The 15th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Gordon was named to two Pro Bowls as a member of the Chargers. He spent the last three seasons with the Broncos, where he put together two productive seasons before being waived during the 2022 season. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs after being added to the team's practice squad shortly after being released by Denver.

Gordon wasn't the only running back the Ravens signed to their practice squad. Baltimore also re-signed Owen Wright, an undrafted rookie who led the Ravens in rushing during the preseason.