Kevin Zeitler did not stay on the open market for long. Just five days after his release from the Giants, the veteran offensive guard reached agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Ravens that includes $16 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 27th overall pick in the 2012 draft, Zeitler spent his first five seasons with the Bengals before signing a five-year, $60 million contract with the Browns that made him the NFL's highest-paid guard. After two years in Cleveland, the Browns traded Zeitler, Jabrill Peppers and two draft picks to the Giants in exchange for Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon.

Zeitler, who turned 31 years old earlier this month, started in each of his 31 games with the Giants. The Giants cleared $9.6 million in cap space by releasing Zeitler.

Interior offensive line was one position the Ravens needed to bolster this offseason. The Ravens' starting guards last season were former sixth-round pick Bradley Bozeman and Ben Powers, a 2019 fourth-round pick who had just one career start entering the 2020 season. Backup guards Matt Skura and D.J. Fluker are slated to enter free agency on March 17.

Zeitler joins a Ravens offensive line that includes tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown along with center Patrick Mekari. Stanley and Phillips each spent time on injured reserve last season. Despite their injuries on the line, the Ravens were seventh in the NFL in scoring, first in rushing, and fourth in third down efficiency last season.

Injuries and a major COVID outbreak contributed to the Ravens 6-5 record 11 games into the 2020 season. But after a slow start, the Ravens closed out the regular season with five consecutive victories. In the wild-card round, Baltimore upset the Titans in a rematch of the 2019 AFC title game. The Ravens ultimately fell to the Bills in the divisional round, 17-3.