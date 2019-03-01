Ravens' Alex Collins reportedly arrested after car crash, charges expected Friday afternoon
Collins was taken into custody after an accident near the Ravens' facility
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was involved in a car accident Friday morning and has been placed under arrest. According to a report from NFL.com, Collins is expected to be charged in connection with the crash in Friday afternoon.
Police responded to a call for a car crash on Dolfield Road at 6:48 a.m. local time. The location was roughly a mile away from the Ravens' facility. During the course of their crash investigation, Collins was placed under arrest as a suspect.
No further information will be available until Collins, 24, is formally charged, which should occur Friday afternoon, police told NFL.com.
The Ravens released a statement to NFL.com, noting only that, "We have spoken to the police and are aware of the situation."
Collins signed with Baltimore early in the 2017 season after being waived by the Seahawks. Soon after his elevation from the practice squad to the active roster, Collins took over as the Ravens' primary running back, and he finished the 2017 season with 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
He began the 2018 season as Baltimore's starter after being re-signed to a one-year deal during the offseason, but a combination of injuries and ineffectiveness led to his ceding carries to Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon during the latter portion of the year. He is a restricted free agent this offseason so the Ravens can bring him back if they like, but it's unknown whether or not they plan to do so.
Whether he is charged or not, Collins could face NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy in connection with his arrest, though whether or not he does will be determined by the league office, which tends to mete out punishment seemingly at random.
