Ravens at Bengals: Live scores, updates, results, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

With one game in the books for every team in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals find themselves tied at the top of the AFC North. As long as the result on Thursday night isn't the same as the one from the Steelers-Browns game in Week 1, one of these teams will have sole possession of division lead after Thursday.

The Ravens head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals to kick off Week 2, and we'll be following along with the action right here.

Joe Flacco and the Baltimore offense will try to replicate the success they had in their opener, when they trounced the Bills 47-3 at home while mixing in talented rookie Lamar Jackson. The Bengals found themselves in a slugfest with the Colts, but a late scoop-and-score sealed the deal for the visitors in Indianapolis in a 34-23 final.

The Bengals will have to find a way to make up for the absence of a pair of key linebackers. While Vontaze Burfict is still serving his four-game suspension, Preston Brown is inactive for the game after entering the day questionable to play due to an ankle injury. Second-year UDFA Hardy Nickerson had four tackles in relief last week and will likely be looked upon to start with Brown sidelined.

