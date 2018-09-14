Ravens at Bengals: Live scores, updates, results, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Follow all the action as the Baltimore Ravens head to Cincinnati to face the division rival Bengals on Thursday

Cincinnati won the last time they faced Baltimore, and things went their way on Thursday, too. Cincinnati were able to grind out a solid victory over Baltimore, winning 34-23. 34 seems to be a good number for Cincinnati as the team scooped up a win with the same point total in their previous contest.

Cincinnati started the match off right with 28 first-half points. Baltimore put up 14, so the score was 28-14 at the half. Cincinnati were outperformed in the second half 6-9 but had enough in reserve to walk away with the win.

Andy Dalton, who passed for 265 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in Cincinnati's success. A.J. Green was in the mix, too, providing Cincinnati with 3 touchdowns. The victory bumped their record up to 2-0. The loss dropped Baltimore back to even at 1-1.

Next week Cincinnati take on Carolina at 1:00 p.m. As for Baltimore, they will face off against Denver.

