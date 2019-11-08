Ravens at Bengals prediction: How to watch, stream Week 10 AFC North game on CBS, CBS All Access

A week after handing the New England Patriots their first loss, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore will look to avoid a letdown game this Sunday in Cincinnati against the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens, winners of four straight games after an 0-4 start, currently have a two-game lead over the Steelers in the AFC North division standings. The Bengals, who would have the first overall pick if the draft took place this week, have decided to hand the starting reins to rookie quarterback Ryan Finley, who will try to convince head coach Zac Taylor that he can be the team's long-term solution moving forward.

Before we break down Sunday's inner-division game, here's how you can follow the action.

Preview

Jackson, the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, is now 12-3 as an NFL starting quarterback after taking the reins from Joe Flacco midway through his rookie season. At midseason, Jackson is among the league's leading MVP candidates after leading the Ravens to impressive victories over the Patriots and Seahawks and their MVP candidate, Russell Wilson. Jackson, who has dazzled NFL fans with his peerless scrambling ability, has rushed for 637 yards and five touchdowns this season while averaging a league-high 6.4 yards per carry. He is also completing 64.3 percent of his passes with a 12/5 touchdown/interception ratio.

Jackson has been complimented on offense by running back Mark Ingram, receiver Marquise Brown, and tight end Mark Andrews. Ingram, one of the Ravens' key additions during the offseason, is on pace to rush for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Andrews leads Baltimore with 470 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions, while Brown, the Ravens' first-round pick, has also caught three touchdowns from Jackson.

Baltimore's defense, after allowing 73 total points in their two early-season losses, has allowed an average of just 19 points per game during the Ravens' four-game winning streak. A weakness earlier in the season, Baltimore's secondary -- led by Marlon Humphrey, Earl Thomas, Jimmy Smith and recently acquired cornerback Marcus Peters -- has become one of the strengths of the team. Peters' 67-yard pick-six against Wilson and the Seahawks helped the Ravens upset Seattle in Week 7.

While the Ravens are in pursuit of their second straight division title, Taylor, who previously served as the Rams' quarterbacks coach, is still in pursuit of his first win as an NFL head coach, Taylor is also trying to determine what the Bengals will do at the quarterback position moving forward.

"Our objective is to win the next game," Taylor said during the Bengals' bye week, via the team's official website. "We need to see a rookie. It takes more than one game to figure out what we have there. We'll give him a chance to do that."

The Bengals suffered a setback this week when former Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green, who spent the first half of the season recovering from injury, sat out Wednesday's practice after experiencing swelling in his ankle. Green is now being shut down indefinitely after suffering a setback. Without Green and fellow receiver John Ross -- who was placed on injured reserve back in October -- Cincinnati's offense has struggled to score points, as they are currently 29th in the NFL in scoring. The Bengals' defense, a unit that has recorded just nine sacks through eight games, hasn't performed much better, as they are currently 24th in the league in points allowed.

Despite their struggles, the Bengals still have several players that are in the midst of productive seasons. Defensive linemen Sam Hubbard and Geno Atkins are tied for the team lead with three sacks, while receiver Tyler Boyd is on pace to catch over 100 passes for the first time in his career. That would make him the third Bengal in franchise history to accomplish that feat, joining Carl Pickens and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

Prediction

As long as they don't take Cincinnati lightly, the Ravens should leave the Queen City with their seventh victory of the season on Sunday. Baltimore's defense should have success against Finley, while Jackson and Ingram should feast on Cincinnati's 32nd ranked run defense. Ravens 27, Bengals 10.