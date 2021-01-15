There are arguably no two hotter teams in the NFL right now than the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, which makes this divisional round matchup that much juicier. The Bills are coming into this playoff matchup winners of seven straight and have 'W's in 10 of their last 11 contests. Meanwhile, the Ravens have won six straight rocketing into Sunday. Both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen were able to notch their first playoff victory under their belts last weekend and now they'll be looking to add another while taking their team to the AFC Championship.

Below, you'll find all the different betting angles that this contest has to offer along with hearing from a number of our leading experts as to which way they are leaning. On top of the spread and total, you'll also read about a few of our favorite prop bets that this game has to offer.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 16 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Bills Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Ravens at Bills spread picks

"This will be a battle of two star quarterbacks, one who runs it as well as anybody ever has from the position in Lamar Jackson, and the other in Josh Allen, who has been outstanding throwing it this season. The Ravens will make no bones about what they want to do on offense, which is to pound it. They are averaging 262 rushing yards a game in their last six games. The Bills have improved against the run from earlier in the year, but this will be a big challenge. The strategy from coordinator Leslie Frazier will be something to watch in terms of trying to keep Jackson contained. The Ravens defense is back healthy now, which is why they impressed last week against the Titans. But this is a bigger challenge in facing Allen. This will be a close game, but in the end I think Allen will make the game-winning plays late to pull it out -- but it will be razor-thin close." -- Pete Prisco on why he's taking the Bills to edge out a 27-26 victory over the Ravens.

"I love Baltimore in this game. Buffalo's run defense was almost non-existent last week, giving up 5.4 yards per carry and 163 total rushing yards to the Colts. How are the Bills going to stop Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins and the Ravens' No. 1 rushing offense? Meanwhile Baltimore's defense ranked second in the league during the regular season in points allowed a game (18.9) and should be able to do enough against Josh Allen. I think the Ravens win outright." -- SportsLine's Hammerin' Hank Goldberg, who likes the Ravens with the points and to come away with a straight-up win.

"The winning team in this game is going to be the one that can slow down the opposing quarterback and right now, I'm giving that advantage to the Bills. The Ravens went 11-5 this season and four of their five losses came to a team that had a head coach with a defensive background (Mike Tomlin x 2, Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel) and I don't think that's a coincidence. If you have a head coach who used to be a defensive coordinator and you're going against someone as electrifying as Lamar Jackson, it becomes a personal challenge to slow him down. A defensive-minded coach is likely also going to be much more involved with the game-plan on defense than an offensive-minded coach. Also, the Bills are 9-1 in their past 10 home playoff games. I'm taking Buffalo." -- John Breech, who likes Buffalo to narrowly beat the Ravens, 34-31.

In his bold predictions piece, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin is calling that the Baltimore Ravens will stun the Bills in their home stadium to advance to the AFC Championship. Cody credits Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's prolific running game as the key cog in this upset victory. To read more about this prediction and four more like it, click here.

"[The Ravens] were able to put together a strong performance shutting Derrick Henry down on Super Wild-Card Weekend, but Buffalo brings with it a much tougher challenge: Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback has taken a leap this season in his development and there's a case to be made he's elevated his game even higher over the last month. In his past four games, Allen is completing 73% of his passes, averaging 306.7 yards passing, and has 14 total touchdowns to just one interception. He also leads the league in play-action pass attempts, which is an area Baltimore's secondary has struggled this season, ranking 19th in the league. That won't swing the game itself, but Buffalo is too hot to fade on anything less than a field goal." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he's looking at Buffalo to win by a field goal.

SportsLine's Mike Tierney has been on a tear, going 19-8 on his last 27 against-the-spread picks involving the Ravens. He's also found a critical X-factor that has his hitting one side of the spread especially hard. To find out which way he's leading, you have to head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens at Bills (-2) Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Bills Bills Ravens Ravens

Ravens at Bills total picks

"We've also heard this week about how Lamar Jackson has never played in snow before. Current forecasts are calling for cold and snow in Buffalo because it's Buffalo in January. I'm just not sure how much of an impact that will have on Lamar because while he hasn't played in the snow, he has played in the cold. It's not like division rivals Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Cincinnati are in warm-weather climates. I don't see the weather impacting one team more than the other.

"Instead, what I see is the weather impacting the way each team plays. It's not only going to be cold with snow in the forecast, but high winds as well. The weather may force both teams to keep the ball on the ground more often than usual, and it could impact Josh Allen and Buffalo's desire to throw downfield. You know, assuming there's any force in nature that can affect Josh Allen's lasers. Either way, I see the weather putting a cramp in both offenses and affecting the kicking game as well, so with all that in mind, this total seems a little too high." -- Tom Fornelli on why he's leaning Under on Bills-Ravens.

