The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns will put the finishing touches on Week 14 in the NFL when these two AFC North rivals square up on Monday Night Football. As things stand coming into this matchup, the Browns are the lone team in this head-to-head that is in the playoffs. At 9-3, Cleveland is the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture and could further solidify its status with a win over Baltimore. As for the 7-5 Ravens, they'll desperately need a win tonight to keep pace in the wild card race. If they were to fall, however, that'd be good news for the Buffalo Bills, who'd then clinch a playoff berth.

While we wait to see how all of those playoff scenarios unfold, we're going to take a look at all the different betting angles that this divisional matchup has to offer. Along with the spread and total, we'll dive into some player props and take a look at how the lines have moved throughout the week to see if we can catch any trends that may keep us betting sharp. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

TV: ESPN

Ravens (7-5) at Browns (9-3)

Latest Odds: Ravens -3 Bet Now

The Ravens opened the week as a one-point road favorite and that advantage has only grown as this matchup came closer. By Friday, the lines shifted to Ravens -2.5 and have since bumped up another half-point to give Baltimore a full field goal advantage as this game kicks off. Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 9-2-1 ATS (10-2 SU) on the road at Cleveland and have played well on Monday Night Football, owning a 10-5 ATS record in those contents under the head coach. They also were able to thrash this team back in Week 1 to the tune of a 38-6 win where Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns and completed 80% of his passes. As for the Browns, they are currently on a four-game winning streak and have clinched their first winning season since 2007. Despite that success, they haven't been a great club to bet on, owning a 5-7 ATS record coming into this matchup.

Projected score: Baltimore 24, Cleveland 20

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Under 45.5 Bet Now

Judging how this number has fallen, folks appear to like the Under in this matchup. The total originally opened a 48, but dipped rather consistently as the week progressed. As of Monday morning, the total now sits at 45.5. Combined, the Under is 12-11 this season between these two teams. Meanwhile, the Ravens are allowing under 20 points per game this season and the Under is currently 3-0 in Baltimore's last three road contests.

Projected total: 44

Player props

Lamar Jackson

O/U 17.5 completions

O/U 28.5 pass attempts

O/U 200.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over +155)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over +120)

O/U 55.5 rushing yards

O/U 10.5 rush attempts

I like the Over on Jackson's passing touchdown total of 1.5. He threw for a season-high three touchdowns against the Browns back in Week 1 and has gone over this total in two of his previous three contests. The Browns secondary has also allowed 25 passing touchdowns this season. Jackson's rushing yards total is also pretty attractive as he's gone Over that number in four of his previous six games. He's also turned in double-digit carries in six-straight weeks.

O/U 18.5 completions

O/U 29.5 pass attempts

O/U 217.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over +1.5)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -145)

O/U 6.5 rushing yards

If Mayfield is anywhere close to the quarterback we saw in Week 13 against the Titans, he should fly past this passing yards total. While Baltimore's defense is largely a stout unit, they are giving up 226.1 passing yards per game this season. He's also gone over this completion total in each of the previous two weeks.

Other props to consider

Myles Garrett total tackles and assists: Over 2.5 (-150). Garrett has been a beast this season and has three or more tackles in eight of his 10 games played this season. A smash play, if you ask me.

Mark Andrews total receiving yards: Over 45.5 (-110). The connection between Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews was heading up before he landed on the COVID-19 list. Over his last two games played, the tight end was averaging 78.5 receiving yards. Even if there is some rust coming back, he should be able to get over this total.

Marquise Brown anytime touchdown (+175). The second-year receiver has scored in each of his last two games so it may be wise to ride the hot hand while Jackson is looking his way.