Both the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are stepping into Week 9 with a 5-2 record, but only one of them will walk out with their sixth win of the year. This AFC head-to-head is one of the best matchups this week's slate has to offer as both Indy and Baltimore not only have serious playoff hopes but are two of the most stout defenses in the entire NFL. That's primed to make life difficult for both Philip Rivers and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson as they both try to lead their team to victory to keep pace in the playoff hunt.

In this space, we'll be giving you all the betting angles for this showdown, including the spread, total, and a few of our favorite player props. We'll also dive into how the lines have moved throughout the week and what we can take from those trends to stay sharp before kickoff. All NFL odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Ravens at Colts

Baltimore originally opened up as a field goal favorite on the road, but that number has since been driven down with the public chasing the points with the Colts. The number first took a dip on Tuesday, falling a half-point to Ravens -2.5. From there, it chipped all the way down to a straight pick and has since shifted in favor of Indy with the line now Colts -1 heading into the weekend.

Over the last five games, Baltimore is 1-3-1 ATS after starting out the season 2-0 ATS. They are also coming into this game following a straight-up loss to the Steelers, which has historically been a bad spot for bettors taking them in hope of a bounce back. Over their last seven SU losses, the Ravens are 0-6-1 ATS. As for the on-field product, Lamar Jackson will likely continue to struggle against an extremely stout Colts defense, especially without star left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who suffered a season-ending injury last week. All that points to the Colts pulling out its sixth win of the season and covering.

The pick: Colts -1

Over/Under

The total for this game skyrocketed since opening at 45 on Sunday. It took a quick dip to 44.5 on Monday, but quickly jumped back up to 45 and continued its ascent throughout the week. It has climbed a full three points from the opening number to 48 heading into the weekend. The Over has hit in Indy's last three games, scoring over 55 total points in each of those contests. With that said, I expect that streak to be snapped this week as this game has all the makings of a defensive rock fight. Both the Ravens and Colts have defenses inside the top-five in the NFL in DVOA and each is allowing less than 20 points per game entering Week 9.

The pick: Under 48

Player props

Nyheim Hines anytime touchdown (+225). Hines made the most of his limited opportunities last week and scored two touchdowns in the win over Detroit. With Baltimore owning the third-highest blitz rate in the NFL heading into Week 9, Rivers could look to Hines in the passing game to help negate that pressure. With possibly added volume comes an added probability he finds the end zone again.

Nyheim Hines total receptions: Over 3.5 (+100). Similar to what we said above, Hines is averaging five targets per game over the last three weeks and the third-down back also owns an 81.3 catch percentage. He's proven to be a reliable weapon for Rivers and the veteran should look his way a lot in this one.

Lamar Jackson total passing yards: Under 216.5 (-115). Jackson hasn't hit this over since Week 1 and is now going up against a Colts defense that is allowing a league-best 76.2 passer-rating.

Lamar Jackson total rushing attempts: Over 9.5 (+105). Because the passing game might not be there for Jackson, the Ravens may look to double-down on his rushing ability similar to last week when he had 16 carries. With Mark Ingram (ankle) listed as doubtful, that could further push Baltimore to call more designed rushes for Jackson.

Philip Rivers total interceptions: Under 0.5 (+110). Believe it or not, Rivers has been outstanding against the blitz this season, owning a 121.2 passer-rating to go along with four touchdowns and -- more importantly -- zero interceptions. Baltimore will likely try to go after him on Sunday, but he has a solid history of making smart decisions under pressure. The Ravens also are tied for the second-fewest interceptions in the league this year.