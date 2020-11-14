The Patriots and Ravens will put a bow on Sunday's action in the NFL when they kick off for Sunday Night Football in Foxborough. New England comes into this game at just 3-5 on the year and just narrowly defeating the winless New York Jets on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 9. On the other side of the field, the Ravens stand at 6-2 on the season and are nipping at the heels of the 8-0 Steelers in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson's club is coming off an impressive Week 9 win over the Colts, where the defense held Indy to just 10 points and even scored a touchdown off a fumble recovery.

Both of these teams have powerful running games that will be on full display here on Sunday night and we'll be providing you with all the betting angles that this head-to-head has to offer. Along with the spread and total for this matchup, we'll also give you some of our favorite player props and show you how the lines have moved throughout the week. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Ravens at Patriots

Latest Odds: Ravens -7 Bet Now

The line for this game has been pretty consistent after opening at Ravens -7. It briefly dipped below the touchdown marker at Ravens -6.5 and bumped as high at Ravens -7.5 throughout the week, but has largely settled at seven points with Baltimore being the road favorites. This is the first time since 2014 where the Patriots have been a home underdog by any measure and the first as a touchdown underdog since 2001. That's with good reason in 2020 as Bill Belichick's club has struggled on both sides of the ball and will likely be their undoing in primetime, where they are 0-3 ATS this season.

While Cam Newton showed flashes as a passer last week, you do have the factor in the competition. The Jets rank as the second-worst pass defense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. Now, they'll be facing a Ravens secondary that ranks seventh-best in the league in that same area. Of course, New England's offense is largely dictated by how well they can run the football, which plays right into Baltimore's hands as they are the top-ranked run defense heading into Week 10. Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, is 11-3-1 ATS on the road in his career and should give the Patriots defense fits both on the ground and through the air.

Projected score: Baltimore 24, New England 10

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Under 43.5 Bet Now

This total has increased as the week went on, originally opening at 41 and rising to 43.5 by Friday. The Under has a 9-7 record between these two clubs this season and has hit in four of New England's past five home contests.

In games Cam Newton has started this season, the Patriots are averaging a little under 22 points per game. While the highs include, 30 points against the Jets last week, 36 points against the Raiders in Week 3, and 30 points against the Seahawks in Week 2, Baltimore's defense comes into this game allowing a league-low 17.8 points per contest. This will be a much tougher task for Josh McDaniels' offense and could very well keep them under that 22-point average with Newton under center. With both clubs having an affinity for running the football, this should be a fast-moving game that limits opportunities to string along a lot of drives, thus creating a short ceiling for scoring.

Projected total: 34

Player props

Lamar Jackson

O/U 17.5 completions

O/U 27.5 pass attempts

O/U 200.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over +130)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over +110)

O/U 51.5 rushing yards

Jackson has thrown for multiple touchdowns four times this season and will now face a Patriots secondary that just allowed Joe Flacco to throw for three scores on Monday Night Football. New England getting Stephon Gilmore back will be a big boost to the secondary, but Jackson should still be able to have his way with this unit, making the Over at +130 great value. Jackson has also hit the Over on this rushing total in three straight games heading into Sunday.

Cam Newton

O/U 18.5 completions

O/U 29.5 pass attempts

O/U 196.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over +200)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -130)

O/U 43.5 rushing yards

Newton's season average for passing yards is over his current total for Week 10, but he's set to face a Ravens secondary that is allowing just 6.4 yards per attempt, second-lowest in the NFL. Baltimore is also tied for the second-fewest passing touchdowns allowed heading into Week 10, so the Under seems to be the play for both of those categories.

Other props to consider

Jakobi Meyers total receptions: Over 3.5 (-150). The workload for Meyers over the last two weeks has been massive. Since being named the starter, he's averaging 12 targets per game and nine receptions. While Baltimore's secondary is stout, this number is still too low for someone who is Newton's current go-to receiver.

Jakobi Meyers total receiving yards: Over 49.5 (-115). Similar to what we noted above, Meyers is averaging 113.5 receiving yards over his previous two games. Even if you cut that production in half in Week 10, he still hits his Over.

Mark Andrews total receptions: Over 3.5 (+130). I expect Lamar Jackson to find more success through the air in Week 10 and Mark Andrews could be one of the benefactors of it. While he's only gone over this total twice in 2020, he is still seeing an average of 5.5 targets per game. If that number holds true here, I expect him to have plenty of open opportunities over the middle of the field.

Marquise Brown longest reception: Over 19.5 yards (-120). New England's secondary has allowed 27 passes of 20-plus yards this season, which is tied for the eight-most in the NFL. Brown is averaging nearly 14 yards per reception this season and has the ability to rip off a reception that goes the length of the field. Given the Patriots' spotty secondary of late, he should have a couple of opportunities for a chunk play.