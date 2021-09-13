The first "Monday Night Football game" of the year is finally here. Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders get to open the festivities in their new(-ish) stadium, where they'll host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the final game of the first week of the 2021 NFL season.

The Raiders are looking to bounce back from another disappointing season, while the Ravens are merely looking to get out of Vegas without any more season-ending injuries -- and maybe a win as well. Let's break down the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 13 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (click here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Ravens -4, O/U 50.5

When the Ravens have the ball

The big story here is injuries. The Ravens have lost three of their top four running backs (JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill) for the season. They are without first-round pick Rashod Bateman after he underwent core-muscle surgery during training camp. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is returning from the injury that ended his season a year ago. And wide receiver Marquise Brown is back in the lineup after a hamstring injury kept him out for the majority of training camp.

All of that established, the Ravens should still be able to create plenty of advantages on this side of the ball.

After signing Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva and drafting Ben Cleveland, their offensive line should be better than it was a year ago. The Las Vegas defense finished 28th in rush defense DVOA last season, per Football Outsiders, as well as 21st in Adjusted Line Yards allowed per carry. The Raiders added Yannick Ngakoue and Gerald McCoy this offseason, but Ngakoue has been a pass-rush specialist for most of his career and McCoy missed all of last season after suffering an injury during camp.

Jackson remains arguably the most explosive rushing threat in the NFL, and his dynamism creates openings for the Ravens' stable of backs. Rookie Ty'Son Williams is expected to be the team's primary running back, but Le'Veon Bell, Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and/or Trenton Cannon could mix in as well.

Williams impressed during the preseason, and at 6-foot, 220 pounds, has the type of size that should allow him to play an Edwards-style role in the offense. It'll be interesting to see how Bell fits in this Baltimore scheme, given his penchant for dancing behind the line of scrimmage. The Ravens typically want their backs to get upfield quickly to capitalize on the space Jackson affords. Murray is a better fit for that style and is likely in better shape after spending camp with the New Orleans Saints, but Bell has been in the building for a few more days, so he may have a better handle on the offense.

Jackson has been electric in his previous two season-opening starts, posting perfect 158.3 passer ratings in each game while completing 37 of 45 passes for 599 yards and eight touchdowns and taking just three sacks. The Raiders will have to figure out a way to get pressure in his face, make him buy time and keep him from taking off downfield. It's a job that's obviously easier said than done.

It's also made more difficult by the Raiders' relative lack of pass rush and especially by their subpar coverage unit. Brown and Sammy Watkins are not necessarily the scariest wide receiver duo in the league, but it's not like they'll be facing an imposing secondary on the other side. Mark Andrews figures to be Jackson's primary target through the air and the Raiders do have a pair of impressive coverage linebackers, but Baltimore has routinely shown the ability to scheme him open against much better defenses than the one it will face Monday night.

When the Raiders have the ball

The big story here, apart from the season-ending injury to Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, is the potentially messy situation along the Raiders offensive line. Vegas parted ways with tackle Trent Brown, center Rodney Hudson and guard Gabe Jackson via trade this offseason, and will be without guard Richie Incognito on Monday night. This against a Baltimore defensive front that is among the best in the league, featuring Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, and Brandon Williams, among others. (Derek Wolfe has been ruled out.)

Derek Carr is among the league's most negatively affected quarterbacks when facing pressure. Over the last three seasons, Carr saw his passer rating drop from 107.1 in a clean pocket to just 72.0 in a muddy one. During that time, he was also one of the league's least-pressured quarterbacks. Among 38 qualified passers, only Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Kyler Murray saw pressure less often as a percentage of dropbacks.

Baltimore lost Matt Judon in free agency this offseason, but still has Campbell and Wolfe, plus Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson, free-agent signing Justin Houston, and rookies Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes among its pass-rush stable. Against a dramatically weaker-than-usual Raiders offensive line, it's possible -- if not necessarily probable -- that Carr could be working from a crowded pocket all evening.

That wouldn't be as much of a concern were it not for the relative weakness of Las Vegas' receivers -- at least compared to Baltimore's defensive backfield. Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards should see a whole lot of Jimmy Smith (if he plays), Marlon Humphrey, and Anthony Averett on the outside, while Hunter Renfrow will be tasked with beating pesky slot corner Tavon Young. (Humphrey could also bump down inside if the Ravens consider Renfrow the primary receiver.) There are not a lot of big advantages for Baltimore among those matchups.

Of course, Darren Waller is Carr's favorite target anyway. He'll be working against the likes of Chuck Clark and Deshon Elliott, who are no slouches in coverage, either. Waller is still going to get his -- especially because Carr is prone to checking down over the middle in the face of pressure and Waller is often utilized as that outlet man. But unless he can beat one of the safeties or linebackers up the seam, Las Vegas might struggle to create big plays in the pass game.

The Raiders might want to "establish the run," but with the O-line vs. D-line mismatch and the lack of explosion Josh Jacobs (questionable) has shown for most of his career -- that's not likely to be all that successful of a strategy either. Instead, the Raiders seem likely to struggle for points against a defense that has advantages pretty much all over the field.

Latest Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 Bet Now

Prediction: Ravens 24, Raiders 16

