Ravens at Steelers in Week 14: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

Week 14 of "Sunday Night Football" takes us to Pittsburgh, where two AFC North rivals will take part in a must-win game, though the Ravens and Steelers have very different reasons for needing a win.

At 10-2, the Steelers have already taken a stranglehold over the AFC North and they can officially clinch the crown with a win Sunday night. But for the Steelers, acquiring the top seed in the AFC has to be their top priority. It's imperative that they finish ahead of the 10-2 Patriots because there's not a soul on the planet who would take the Steelers to beat the Patriots in New England with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. From here on out, the Steelers should treat every game like a playoff game.

As for the Ravens, well, they're no lock to make the playoffs. At 7-5, they currently hold the final wild-card spot in the AFC, but there's a whole host of 6-6 teams directly behind them. Like the Steelers, the Ravens will need to treat every one of their remaining games as a must-win. The Ravens might not like their odds against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, but this is a Steelers team that is prone to playing down to their level of competition. Nobody should expect a blowout between two playoff-caliber rivals.

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET



Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC (Check local listings)



NBC (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

The rivalry

After the Steelers pulled out a comeback win over their other AFC North rival, the Bengals, in Week 13, which featured too many dirty hits and terrifying injuries, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spent some time explaining how their rivalry with the Ravens is different.

It comes down to respect.

"The difference between this game and the Cincinnati game is these two teams -- us and Baltimore -- there's always a respect involved in it," he said Wednesday, per ESPN. "You're going to get hit really hard or you're going to hit somebody really hard, but you're going to help them up and say, 'Man, nice job.'

"At the end of it, you're going to shake hands and give the other guy a hug and say that was a lot of fun and can't wait to do it next year. It's a fun rivalry in the sense that there's a lot of respect and there are two good football teams."

Ravens getting hot?

Oftentimes, it's not the best team that wins the Super Bowl, it's the hottest team -- with the 2012 championship Ravens serving as the perfect example. This year's Ravens are certainly heating up just in time for a final playoff push.

They enter Sunday night riding three straight wins. Perhaps most importantly, they're averaging 30 points per game during their winning streak. We already knew their defense was good (first in DVOA), but for the Ravens to make a run deep into January, they'll need Joe Flacco and their offense to undergo a significant improvement. That improvement will need to continue on Sunday night because the Ravens' defense will have a tough time shutting down Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown vs. shorthanded Ravens secondary

Brown is the league's best receiver. He enters Week 14 as the leader in receptions (88), receiving yards (1,296), and touchdown passes (tied for first with nine TDs). Stopping Brown is pretty much impossible, but the Ravens' task will get significantly more challenging because they're going to be without top cornerback Jimmy Smith, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Smith had allowed a 49.2 passer rating in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Entering Week 14, it was the fourth-lowest passer rating in coverage among qualified cornerbacks.

Who will win?



Out of the eight experts here at CBSSports.com, only one -- Jason La Canfora -- picked the Ravens to win. Meanwhile, Pete Prisco picked the Steelers to win, 20-17:

The Steelers are playing on a short week and had to scrape to beat the Bengals Monday night. The Ravens got the offense going last week against the Texans, which is a good sign. As usual, this will be a tough AFC North game, but the Steelers will pull it out in the fourth quarter.

