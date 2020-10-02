After a tough loss to the Chiefs on "Monday Night Football," Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will make the 40-mile trek to face Washington, who is also coming off of a tough Week 3 loss. Baltimore is a whopping 13-point favorite, according to William Hill Sportsbook. The oddsmakers have set the over/under at 45. All eight of our CBS Sports NFL experts have picked the Ravens to win while improving to 3-1 on the season.

Before we break down Sunday's game, here's how you can follow the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field (Landover, Maryland)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Ravens looked dominant during the season's first two weeks, defeating the Browns and Texans by a combined score of 71-22. But on Monday night, Baltimore looked extremely mortal, as Jackson failed reach 100 passing yards. While Jackson missed several open receivers, he was also the victim of several dropped passes that contributed to Baltimore's 34-20 loss. Despite Monday's setback, Jackson is off to a solid start, with five touchdown passes and no interceptions through three games. He is also the Ravens leading rusher, as his 32 attempts are six more than the Ravens' next leading rusher, Mark Ingram. And while Baltimore's defense is top-10 in the league against the run, it is just 23rd in third down efficiency and 30th in red zone efficiency. The Ravens have received early contributions from rookie linebacker Patrick Queen, who leads Baltimore's defense in tackles entering Sunday's game.

Washington, after a surprising opening-season win in Philadelphia, has come back down to earth in recent weeks, losing 15 and 20-point games to the Cardinals and Browns, respectively. While its run defense was a large reason for their two losses, the bigger issue was the ineffective play of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who threw three interceptions in last week's loss in Cleveland. Haskins, as he did as a rookie, has had success getting the ball to former college teammate Terry McLaurin, who paces Washington with 269 receiving yards on 16 receptions. Speaking of former Ohio State players, rookie Chase Young, who recorded 2.5 sacks in Washington's first three games, is expected to miss Sunday's game with a groin injury.

Prediction

Even if Young was healthy enough to play, it's hard to envision Washington upsetting the Ravens, who are surely motivated to get back in the winner's column following Monday's disappointing loss. While Washington's stout pass defense may limit Jackson's effectiveness through the air, the Ravens shouldn't have any issues running the ball against a defense that allowed 160 and 158 rushing yards in their past two games. Defensively, Baltimore's talented defense should have a field day against a Washington offense that is just 26th in the league in scoring, 29th in passing and 25th in rushing.

Score: Ravens 27, Washington 13