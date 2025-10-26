The Baltimore Ravens (1-5) will not have Lamar Jackson back under center when they host the Chicago Bears (4-2) in NFL Week 8 on Paramount+. Jackson has missed the past two games after he sustained a hamstring injury in Week 4, and the Ravens are coming out of their bye week looking to end a four-game skid. They host a Bears team that has won four straight, topping the New Orleans Saints 26-14 their last time out.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Ravens odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45, down 4.5 from the opening line. The Ravens are -148 money line favorites (risk $148 to win $100), while the Bears are +125 underdogs.

Where to bet on Ravens vs. Bears

Where to watch Bears vs. Ravens on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Ravens vs. Bears betting preview

Odds: Ravens -2.5, over/under 45

Ben Johnson's offense has picked up the pace over Chicago's four-game streak and enters Week 8 averaging 346.5 total yards and 25.3 points. D'Andre Swift averaged 7.1 yards per carry with a touchdown over his last two games, and he should feast on a struggling Ravens run defense. Chicago's own defense is allowing 350.0 yards per game but is good at applying pressure, so it could take advantage of a Baltimore offense that ranks 31st in the NFL in turnover rate.

Chicago's defense has difficulty containing the run (137.7 yards allowed), which is good news for Derrick Henry, who has 29 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown in two career games against Sunday's opponent. The Ravens' own defense is allowing the most points per game (32.3) and will go up against the offense with the NFL's best turnover differential.

Model's Bears vs. Ravens score prediction, picks

The Bears are 4-2-0 ATS on the season and 2-1-0 ATS on the road, while the Ravens are 1-5-0 ATS overall and 1-3-0 ATS at home. Jackson gives Baltimore the opportunity to get back into the win column, but the SportsLine model has the Bears keeping this one close. It projects that Chicago will cover the spread in 59% of simulations. Bears vs. Ravens score prediction: Ravens 26, Bears 24

