The Baltimore Ravens capped off the fourth full Sunday of NFL action by destroying the Buffalo Bills 35-10.

A big reason why the Ravens won is because Buffalo simply had no answers for Baltimore's rushing attack. Behind the power of Derrick Henry and the finesse of Lamar Jackson, the Ravens were able to outgain the Bills by 190 yards on the ground (271-81).

The reason that's notable is because the Ravens are now the first team in NFL history to outrush their opponents by at least 100 yards in each of their first four games. Also, Jackson and Henry have combined for 788 rushing yards on the season, which is the most in NFL history by a QB/RB duo through four weeks.

The fact that the Ravens are running so well should scare the rest of the league. John Harbaugh is 36-5 when his team rushes for at least 200 yards and 16-1 when that number hits 250.

So that else happened in Week 4?

Let's check out 13 more of the wildest stats from Week 4 (via CBS Sports research):

Jayden Daniels makes NFL history. Daniels completed 86.7% of his passes against the Cardinals, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to complete at least 85% of his passes in two consecutive games (with a minimum of 15 attempts). Daniels completed 91.3% of his passes in Week 3 against the Bengals. Commanders can't be stopped. With 42 points against the Cardinals, the Commanders have registered back-to-back games with at least 38 points, marking the first time since 1991 they've pulled that off. The 1991 season also happens to be the last time the Commanders went to the Super Bowl. Another notable Washington stat: At 3-1, the Commanders are over .500 through four games for the first time since 2011. Comeback kids. The Chiefs are 4-0, which isn't exactly surprising, but they have trailed by at least a touchdown in all four games, making them just the third team in NFL history to start 4-0 despite trailing by at least seven points in all four games. Vikings might be Super Bowl contenders. With their win over the Packers, the Vikings became the first team in NFL history to win three straight games without trailing against teams that all won a playoff game in the prior season. Sam Darnold joins impressive club. With 11 TD passes through four weeks, Darnold is now just the fifth QB in NFL history to lead his team to a 4-0 start while also throwing for at least 10 total TD passes in those four wins. Darnold joins Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Kurt Warner (Rams), Jeff George (Vikings) and Vinny Testaverde (Jets). Giants and Jets can't score at MetLife Stadium. Both New York teams played at home in Week 4, and neither team scored a TD. This week marked the 57th time they've both played at home in the same week and the first time ever that neither team scored a TD. The two teams have been playing in the same stadium since 1984. Fabulous Flacco. Joe Flacco threw two TD passes against the Steelers, which means he's now thrown multiple touchdown passes in six straight games. Somehow, that's the longest active streak by any QB in the NFL. Matthew Stafford cracks the top 10 list for most passing yards. The Rams quarterback needed 222 yards to tie Eli Manning for the 10th-most passing yards in NFL history and he got 224. Stafford now has 57,025 yards over the course of his career. Aaron Rodgers is ninth on the list, so Stafford likely won't be moving up again this season. Big week for rookie quarterbacks. With the Bears, Broncos and Commanders all winning, that means Caleb Williams, Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels were all winners on Sunday. This marks just the third time in NFL history that three rookie quarterbacks won in the same week during the first four weeks of the season. The only other times that it's happened came in 2012 and 2016. Home sweet home for Caleb Williams. The Bears rookie quarterback is now 2-0 at home after Chicago's win over the Rams. That's notable, because it makes Williams the first No. 1 overall pick in NFL history to win the first two home starts of his rookie year. Xavier McKinney is racking up the interceptions. The Packers safety has at least one interception in four straight games to start the season. That makes McKinney the first player in 29 years to open the season with an interception in four straight games while playing for a new team. The last player to pull this off was Otis Smith, who did it for the Jets in 1995. Run, Derrick, Run. Derrick Henry scored on an 87-yard TD against the Bills, which was the longest scoring run in franchise history. The Ravens running back also became the first player in franchise history to rush for at least 175 yards in a game WITH a rushing TD and a receiving TD. Henry finished with 199 yards against the Bills. Slye guy. Patriots kicker Joey Slye hit a 63-yard field goal against the 49ers, which is tied for the fourth-longest field goal in NFL history. Although we've seen longer kicks over the past few years from Justin Tucker (66) and Brandon Aubrey (65), Slye's kick was the longest field goal made by any kicker in an OUTDOOR game since 2018. It also set the Patriots' franchise record for longest field goal. You can see Slye's big kick here

There have only been 10 kicks in NFL history that have been hit from 63 yards or longer. Of those 10 kicks, three came indoors and three came in Denver (where it's easier to hit long kicks due to the thin air), which means Slye has one of just four kicks in history that didn't come indoors or in Denver.