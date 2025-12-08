The NFL announced Monday that Ravens reserve offensive lineman Ben Cleveland is suspended three games without pay for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Police arrested Cleveland on DUI charges in Georgia in February. Police stopped Cleveland for failure to maintain his lane, according to the incident report obtained by ESPN. He consented to a breathalyzer test which then showed a .178 blood alcohol content (BAC), more than twice the legal limit of .08. He received citations for DUI and failure to drive within a single lane. The Ravens re-signed him to a one-year deal the following month.

Cleveland, 27, recently received probation as part of a plea deal, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The Ravens selected Cleveland in the third round (94th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Georgia product appeared in 64 games with seven starts across five seasons in Baltimore; he has been a healthy scratch each of the past three weeks. Baltimore (6-7) is on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture after a home loss to the Steelers in Week 14.