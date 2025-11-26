Teams on opposite sides of the AFC North standings meet in the nightcap of the 2025 NFL Thanksgiving schedule when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens are tied atop the division with the Steelers, and currently hold the tiebreaker. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is tied with the Browns at the bottom of the division, but the Bengals will have receiver Ja'Marr Chase back from suspension and expect to have quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) back in the lineup.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Baltimore. Baltimore is a 7-point favorite in the Bengals vs. Ravens odds, while the over/under is 51.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Bengals picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Bengals. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Bengals spread Ravens -7 Ravens vs. Bengals over/under 51.5 points Ravens vs. Bengals money line Ravens -339, Bengals +269 Ravens vs. Bengals picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Bengals streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

After a 1-5 start and injury issues for Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have surged to five straight wins. Jackson (toe) missed practice on Monday, but was a full participant on Tuesday. They're 3-2 against the spread during that five-game span, but just missed two covers that would've put them on a 5-0 ATS run. Jackson's improved health has certainly been a factor in the run, but the defense is also playing much better. Since an embarrassing 44-10 loss to the Texans on Oct. 5, no team has cleared 20 points against Baltimore. The Bengals are getting healthier, but aren't expected to have Tee Higgins (concussion) for this one. Burrow being sharp after such a long layoff isn't a foregone conclusions either, so Baltimore has a clear path to a win and cover. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bengals can cover

Likely having Burrow back under center certainly makes this a much more competitive matchup. Cincinnati didn't blink against the powerful Patriots in Week 12 either, losing 26-20 and staying within the 7.5-point spread. Now the Bengals get their two-time Pro Bowl quarterback under center, along with Chase back in the lineup following last week's suspension. Baltimore's offense scored just 23 points in each of the past two weeks against two of the league's worst teams -- the Browns and Jets -- giving Cincinnati a chance to keep this game competitive and within the number. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ravens vs. Bengals picks

For Bengals vs. Ravens on Thanksgiving, the model is leaning Over the total, projecting 54 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine, and use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1.

Who wins Bengals vs. Ravens, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 49-33 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.