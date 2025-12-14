The Baltimore Ravens will be looking for revenge, but the Cincinnati Bengals will be trying to heal their own wounds when the AFC North rivals face off Sunday in NFL Week 15. The Bengals (4-9) pulled off a 32-14 road victory against the Ravens (6-7) two weeks ago as Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow returned from injury. But the Bengals are looking to bounce back after Buffalo rallied to beat them 39-34 last Sunday.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites, per the latest Ravens vs. Bengals odds from DraftKings, and the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. The Ravens are -161 money line favorites (risk $161 to win $100), while the Bengals are +135 underdogs. Before making any Bengals vs. Ravens picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Bengals on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Ravens vs. Bengals betting preview

Odds: Ravens -2.5, over/under 51.5

The Bengals have only won four games, but they've covered the spread six times and won as 7.5-point road underdogs on Thanksgiving. Baltimore is 4-9 against the spread but 5-2 ATS in its past seven games against the Bengals. Both teams have struggled on defense, which is why they are both 8-5 to the Over. Cincinnati had a 382-346 edge in yards in their 34-12 victory in Baltimore two weeks ago, when the Ravens turned the ball over five times (four fumbles).

Ravens vs. Bengals SGP

Bengals +2.5

Over 51.5

Chase Brown anytime touchdown scorer

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Ravens vs. Bengals score prediction, picks

Everything that could go wrong did for the Ravens when these teams last met, but they also gave up 382 yards. The Bengals have gotten a bit of a boost since Joe Burrow came back, naturally, and Ja'Marr Chase had 110 receiving yards in Week 13. Both defenses are bad, but Lamar Jackson is struggling in the passing game with his tight ends the only pass-catchers he can really count on. The SportsLine Projection Model has this game effectively as a pick 'em, but the Bengals are covering in 51% of simulations and winning outright 47% of the time as a slight money line underdog. The model is leaning slightly to the Over, with that side of the total hitting 52% of the time.

Ravens vs. Bengals score prediction: Ravens 28, Bengals 26

Want more Week 15 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 15 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.