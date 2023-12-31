The biggest showdown of Week 17 came in Baltimore where the Ravens hosted the Dolphins. Although the game was expected to be close, it turned into a blowout. There wasn't much drama heading into the fourth quarter with the Ravens leading 35-13.

At that point, the only drama revolved around whether the game was going to be a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.

Thanks to a wild fourth quarter that saw a total of 27 points scored, including a touchdown by the Ravens with just 2:28 left to play, the final score ended up being 56-19, which is notable, because ladies and gentlemen, that gave us the scorigami.

As you can see above, it's the 1,084th unique final score in NFL history.

The final touchdown was huge because if the Ravens hadn't scored, they would have won 49-19 and that wouldn't have been a scorigami. That score has happened exactly one time in NFL history and that came back in 2012.

In the loss, the Dolphins became the first team since the 1956 Colts to allow at least 55 points in a game in the same season where they also scored at least 55 points in a game (Miami scored 70 against the Broncos back in Week 3). That 70-20 win by the Dolphins was also a scorigami.

The game against the Ravens was actually Miami's third scorigami of the season. Besides the Broncos game, they also had one back in Week 13 when the beat the Commanders 45-15.

As for the Ravens, this is their second scorigami of the season. They also had one back in Week 1 when they beat the Texans 25-9.

The 2023 season has somehow now given us NINE scorigamis through 17 weeks, which is pretty wild when you consider that there were only four scorigamis during the entire 2022 season. This is the most scorigamis in one year since 2020, when we saw a total of 11.

Maybe we can get one in Super Bowl 58, which will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.