Ravens' Bradley Bozeman devours 72-ounce steak, wins food challenge in Texas
Bozeman consumed the steak in less than an hour
The NFL has a steak eating champion. Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman proved he can do more than just protect his quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday night went he put down a 72-ounce steak and the sides to go with it.
The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, Texas challenges those who dine to finish a 72-ounce piece of meat as well as an order of shrimp cocktail, a salad and a roll with butter. Oh, and you have to finish all this in less than an hour.
Well, the 6-5-, 317-pound lineman showed off his eating skills, and finished with 10 minutes left in the hour. The 25-year-old was able to take on the challenge, that many couldn't even dream of completing, without an issue.
The Big Texan's official Twitter account congratulated Bozeman on his accomplishment and posted a photo of the OL proudly holding up a shirt documenting the occasion.
The t-shirt reads, "I ate it all!."
TMZ spoke to Bozeman after the meal and he said, "That was definitely the hardest thing I've ever had to eat." The Bozeman Foundation, which focuses on at-risk youths and the dangers of childhood bullying, also tweeted about the meal and shared photos of the massive steak.
The Big Texan clearly means business when it comes to this challenge. You can see in the photo that The Bozeman Foundation shared that there is a giant timer counting down from 60 minutes for whoever is attempting to eat the steak.
This meal, and stop in Texas, is part of a cross-country tour Bozeman and his wife Nikki are doing to speak to kids about bullying. Their next stop is Albuquerque, where Bozeman does not plan on eating another steak.
