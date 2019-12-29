Ravens break single-season team rushing record during Week 17 matchup with Steelers

No other NFL team in history has traveled further on the ground than the 2019 Baltimore Ravens. In the midst of their Week 17 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Ravens broke the single-season team rushing record, previously held by the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165).

Baltimore needed just 93 yards to break the record entering this final week of the regular season and was able to get it done within the first three drives, totaling 99 yards on 16 carries between six different Ravens runners. Gus Edwards was the one that officially ran the team into history, taking a second-quarter carry nine yards.

🚨 NEW NFL RECORD. 🚨



MOST TEAM RUSHING YARDS IN A SINGLE 16-GAME SEASON. pic.twitter.com/wbTBsm6sz8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 29, 2019

As a team, Baltimore has been dominant all season on the ground, averaging 204.9 rushing yards per game entering Week 17.

This record was made without the likes of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram, two players who rushed for over 1,000 yards apiece this season. Because Baltimore had the No. 1 seed locked up, they simply could rest some of their star players. Still, a bulk of the credit for this record being broken on Sunday falls on the shoulders legs of Ingram and Jackson. Jackson, meanwhile, is accustomed to breaking rushing records, as his 1,206 rushing yards on the year are the most by a quarterback in NFL history, breaking Michael Vick's previous record.

Baltimore is primed to make a deep playoff push and will look to run their way to the franchise's third Super Bowl title in team history.