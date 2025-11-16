The Baltimore Ravens (4-5) look to win their fourth in a row when they take on the AFC North-rival Cleveland Browns (2-7) in NFL Week 11 action on Paramount+. The Ravens, second in the division, are trying to chase down the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North lead. Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Jackson have been on a roll and are coming off a 27-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, meanwhile, have struggled, losing five of their last six games, including a 27-20 loss to the New York Jets last week.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Browns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. The Ravens are -455 money line favorites (risk $455 to win $100), while the Browns are +347 underdogs. Before making any Ravens vs. Browns picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Ravens vs. Browns at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins and three months of NBA League Pass free:

Where to bet on Ravens vs. Browns

Where to watch Ravens vs. Browns on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Ravens vs. Browns betting preview

Odds: Ravens -7.5, over/under 38.5

Despite battling injuries for much of the season, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is having yet another MVP-type season. In six games, he has completed 103 of 147 passes (70.1%) for 1,249 yards and 15 touchdowns with one interception and a 127.1 rating. He has also rushed 35 times for 216 yards (6.2 average) and one touchdown. Helping lead the Ravens' rushing attack is veteran running back Derrick Henry. In nine games, he has carried 148 times for 704 yards (4.8 average) and six touchdowns.

Cleveland has struggled for much of the year, but rookie Dillon Gabriel has had his moments. In seven games, Gabriel has completed 58.6% of his passes for 869 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also carried 12 times for 84 yards. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has also been solid. In eight games, he has carried 140 times for 561 yards and five touchdowns. He has had four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-long 46.

Click here to bet Ravens vs. Browns at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Ravens vs. Browns score prediction, picks

The Ravens are 4-5 against the spread, while the Browns are 3-6 ATS. Both teams have bottom half offenses, but Cleveland boasts the second-best defense. The SportsLine model projects Baltimore will cover the spread in 50% of simulations. Ravens vs. Browns score prediction: Ravens 27, Browns 18

Ravens vs. Browns same game parlay

Browns +331

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns, Over 42.5 receiving yards (-114)

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, Under 194.3 passing yards (-114)

Want more Week 11 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 11 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.