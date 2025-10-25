The availability of Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson has come under scrutiny in the days leading up to the team's Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. The situation prompted the organization to clarify its Friday injury report, which initially listed Jackson, who has been sidelined for weeks with a hamstring injury, as a full participant before changing him to limited, and then downgraded him from "questionable" for Sunday's game to "out."

"Lamar Jackson was present for and participated fully in our entire Friday practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears," the Ravens said Saturday. "Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn't take starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation."

That statement won't do much to quell suspicion, and an NFL spokesperson said the league plans to look into the matter further.

Baltimore's extraordinary pivot on Lamar Jackson injury report sure to draw league scrutiny Jonathan Jones

Jackson participated in Friday's practice with the scout team, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, but the change in the injury report is what's garnering attention. The injury report policy is written as a "cornerstone of public confidence in the NFL."

"The credibility of the NFL, teams, owners and team personnel requires full compliance with and uniform enforcement of the policy," the injury report policy reads.

Jones further reported that Jackson was listed as a full participant because he was at the entirety of Friday's practice. Until Saturday morning, that was believed to be Jackson's first full practice since leaving the Week 4 game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury that has now forced him out of three games.

Either way, Tyler Huntley, recently signed off the practice squad, will start as Jackson remains sidelined. Cooper Rush started the team's previous two games without Jackson but struggled. Baltimore currently sits at 1-5 and is last in the AFC North after beginning the 2025 season with Super Bowl aspirations.