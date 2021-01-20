Lamar Jackson, aside from leading the Ravens to more postseason victories, has done everything a quarterback can do during his first three seasons. The league's MVP in 2019, Jackson has already established himself as the most effective running quarterback in NFL history. He has also developed into an accurate passer who is capable of winning games with his arm. And while a concussion contributed to Baltimore's divisional round playoff loss to Buffalo, Jackson led the Ravens to a wild-card playoff win over the Titans this postseason, Jackson's first playoff victory.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. And while he did not say when, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is "totally certain" that Jackson will receive a longterm deal. The Ravens can either sign Jackson to a long-term deal or pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason.

"Absolutely, we want him to sign a long-term deal," Harbaugh said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "When it happens, that's the details."

Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson did indeed sustain a concussion during Baltimore's loss to Buffalo. As far as his offseason goals are concerned, Harbaugh said that Jackson will work on his footwork as well as his multilevel throws. Harbaugh also touted the progress Jackson made in 2020. While his passing and rushing totals dipped from where they were in 2019, Jackson still threw 26 touchdowns while becoming the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

"His skill set, his talent, is remarkable and unique," Harbaugh said, via Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. "He's got arm talent. He can run. He can extend plays. He sees the field well."

Harbaugh acknowledged that the Ravens need improve their receiving corps in order to further elevate Jackson's game in 2020. He does not believe that the Ravens will make extreme changes to their run-first offensive philosophy.

"We're not going to be as complex as Pittsburgh, who throws the ball 40 times a game," Harbaugh said. "That stands to reason."

The Ravens have several soon-to-be free agents that include edge rushers Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Tyus Bowser, receiver Willie Snead, defensive linemen Derek Wolfe and Jihad Ward, and running back Gus Edwards.