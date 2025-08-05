OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The signs were there: a miniature skirmish and exchanging of pleasantries when Marlon Humphrey stopped Michael Pittman short of the goal line, and Malaki Starks came over and swatted at the ball; some one-on-one battles that went beyond the whistle; some inadvertent -- or perhaps semi-inadvertent -- extra contact.

But when things finally came to a head, they boiled over quickly. Nate Wiggins and Tyler Goodson got in a fight that caused both sidelines to erupt during the Indianapolis Colts' joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, a wild moment in what was otherwise a mostly intense but collected practice.

Baltimore cornerback Keyon Martin and Goodson were matched up with one another during a Colts punting drill, with Martin as the blocker and Goodson as the gunner. There was some chirping and contact between Martin, Goodson and Starks after the rep was over, and then Wiggins came flying in from the sideline and delivered several punches on Goodson before both teams got into the fray. Wiggins ended up getting ejected for his actions.

"We want to play it like it's a game, so here's an opportunity to handle those situations like you're going to handle them in a game, and we did 99% of the time, but we didn't on that play," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

"You can pretty much chalk it up and predict that it's going to happen, because it's one of those full-field, really competitive drills. It happened, but it should be a learning experience opportunity for our team, too. You don't have to throw a punch to get thrown out in the game. You go back at them, they may throw you out, and the officials threw both of those guys out. So that's an opportunity for us to learn from."

Here's what else unfolded during a lengthy intrasquad practice.

Anthony Richardson to start first preseason game, remains in battle with Daniel Jones

After practice ended, Colts coach Shane Steichen announced Anthony Richardson will start the Colts' preseason game against the Ravens Thursday and play about a quarter-and-a-half. Daniel Jones will start the second preseason game, against the Packers.

It's a continuation of what we saw Tuesday and has been the general vibe throughout training camp: Neither quarterback has truly separated himself. Tuesday, Jones got more reps with the starters in team settings, though Richardson had the better start to the day, completing a nice layered throw to Alec Pierce over the middle of the field before finding Josh Downs on a quick short throw. Jones then had a completion to Adonai Mitchell along the sideline and another completion on an RPO.

However, the clear highlight of the day for the Colts offense came on a deep shot from Richardson to Mitchell. Mitchell, facing Wiggins, had a step on the defender, contorted his body and ripped a 50/50 ball away from Wiggins, a strong catch on a solid (but not perfect) throw. It was an example of Richardson giving his receiver a shot down the field -- something he hasn't done enough so far in his career -- and Mitchell made a play.

Both Jones and Richardson showed some good things on seven-on-seven later in the practice session, with Jones finding Downs on three straight throws at one point, including a throw over the middle of the field between three defenders. Richardson had a strong throw to Mitchell along the sideline. He did throw low and short to a tight end in the middle of the field, but it looked like his target completed the catch.

In a red zone drill, Richardson threw a touchdown to Ashton Dulin. Dulin broke free quickly, and it took Richardson a bit to find him, but once he did, he made an accurate throw to the back of the end zone.

Both quarterbacks got a chance in the two-minute drill to end practice, and Jones, with the first team, fared better, finding Tyler Warren on a pair of throws and Downs on a quick accurate throw that allowed him to turn past his defender and get upfield. Spencer Shrader missed a long field goal to the left. Richardson, with the second team, had a pair of short completions before the drive fell apart. Mike Green got a clean win off the edge for a sack. And on the next play, Richardson stood no chance as the pocket crumbled almost immediately.

Adonai Mitchell, Hunter Wohler among Colts standouts

Mitchell was on fire, especially early in practice. The catch against Wiggins was a great example of what made him such an intriguing prospect coming out of Texas last year: speed, body control, contested catch ability. He also showed off some slick route running throughout the day and generally got the better of the Ravens defensive backs, especially in one-on-one work.

Mitchell caught just 23 of 55 targets (41.8%) last year, the worst mark in the NFL, though much of that can be chalked up to poor quarterback play -- 14 of his targets were classified as "inaccurate" by Pro Football Focus. He also had four drops and has had some drop issues in previous practices. But he was a clear standout Tuesday, with his considerable talent fully on display.

Hunter Wohler also stood out for Indianapolis with interceptions on each of the Ravens' two-minute drills. Against the Ravens' starters, Wohler stayed home as Lamar Jackson rolled out to the right and came down with the interception when Jackson tried to throw back across his body. Against the Ravens' second team, Wohler made a diving pick after Cooper Rush's pass was broken up.

Wohler, a seventh-round pick out of Wisconsin, was all over the field on both defense and special teams, a great sign for a Colts secondary that's been bumped and bruised this preseason.

Ravens tight ends lead passing attack

The Ravens received some tough injury news last week when Isaiah Likely suffered a small fracture in his foot. But Tuesday, the Ravens other tight ends picked up the slack. Charlie Kolar had two of the Ravens' most explosive plays in team settings, catching a Jackson pass on a big crossing route and rumbling down the sidelines on one play and then rising between two defenders and coming down despite a big hit (especially for practice standards) a bit later.

Mark Andrews was also plenty busy on the day, on the receiving end on several Jackson throws. Most of Andrews' work came on shorter and intermediate throws, but he has impressed all training camp, running hard after catches and using his size, smarts and route running to get open against both linebackers and safeties. He also came down with a touchdown on the Ravens' first rep of seven-on-seven red zone work.

Odds and ends: Good runs from Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry

