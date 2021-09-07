The Ravens and Mark Andrews have come to terms on a four-year extension, the team announced Monday. The deal is worth $56 million, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The $14 million annual value makes Andrews the third highest-paid player at his position behind George Kittle of the 49ers and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

"Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long term. He's competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years,'' said Ravens GM Eric DeCosta.

Andrews, who turned 26 on Monday, has quickly emerged as one of the NFL's top tight ends. The 2018 third-round pick caught 156 passes for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns during his first three seasons in Baltimore. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Andrews caught 64 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns that season while helping the Ravens win a franchise-record 14 regular-season games. In 2020, he caught 58 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"I want to be here for the rest of my life," Andrews said in June when asked about his contract situation, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "This is home for me."

Andrews spent the offseason working on being more of a complete tight end. It appears that Andrews accomplished that after receiving praise from Ravens coach John Harbaugh during OTAs.

"Mark looks really good," Harbaugh said. "I told him today, I really feel like he's running routes the best I've seen him run routes since he's been here."

Baltimore will continue to lean on Andrews' receiving prowess, especially after the team lost rookie receiver Rashod Bateman for several weeks as he recovers from a groin injury. The Ravens also recently lost running back J.K. Dobbins, who tore his ACL during Baltimore's preseason finale. Baltimore worked out former Steelers All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell on Monday after fellow running back Justice Hill reportedly tore his Achilles.