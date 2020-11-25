There's a lot to be sorted out by the NFL regarding the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, and there is little time to do it, considering the two are scheduled to meet on Thanksgiving. The complications surrounding the pivotal AFC North clash stem from the Ravens learning of several positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, which has seemingly escalated to an outbreak of sorts -- similar to what was seen earlier this year with the Tennessee Titans when the league was forced to rework the regular season schedule. As it stands, there has been no change to the Thanksgiving matchup, and the Ravens are hoping that remains the case.

"We will continue to monitor developments in consultation with our medical experts," an NFL spokesman said of the game's status, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. "Our foremost concern is the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."

To that point, the Ravens are reportedly considering hopping the short flight to Pittsburgh on Thursday morning with the hopes of playing that evening, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It's a bit of a gambit though, considering they discovered additional positive tests on Tuesday, bringing the grand total to at least 10, and that number includes both staff and a group of players. On Monday, the Ravens placed running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins on the COVID-19 list after both tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and that's not all. They also added quarterback Trace McSorley, linebacker Pernell McPhee, cornerback Iman Marshall along with defensive lineman Brandon Williams to the reserve list. None of the aforementioned players will be allowed to return to the team until they clear the league's stringent COVID-19 protocol.

Having lost three of their last four games, the Ravens are champing at the bit for a chance to right their ways against their undefeated rival, but time will tell if that happens on Thanksgiving as planned, or another day in the near future.