Ravens continue spending spree, add Mark Ingram to backfield on three-year, $15 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens are making big moves. Moments after it was reported that they'd signed former Seattle Seahawks star safety Earl Thomas to a big-money deal, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Ravens also inked former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram to a three-year deal worth $15 million.

Ravens have agreed with Mark Ingram on a 3yr $15m deal — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2019

The move gives the Ravens a new backfield complement to quarterback Lamar Jackson, to whom they are now fully committed after trading Joe Flacco to the Broncos earlier this offseason.

More to come on this developing story.