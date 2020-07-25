Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Baltimore Ravens ( 3:38 )

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker has allegedly been a repeated victim of domestic violence, according to police reports obtained by Fox Baltimore. Law enforcement responded to an incident on July 13 that involved the 29-year-old informing police his girlfriend, Kimberly Davis, had assaulted him by punching him in the nose during a heated argument stemming from something that occurred on social media. The incident in question occurred in Reisterstown, Maryland, as Fluker readies to make his offensive line debut for the Ravens in 2020. Police also note the confirmation of the account by a witness, and images of Fluker taken at the scene show him having a bloody nose along with blood on his hands from attempting to stop the bleeding.

Davis denies she had malicious intent, stating she "poked" Fluker in the nose as opposed to punching him, as alleged. The police arrested Davis at the scene, and charged her with second-degree simple assault.

The Ravens are aware of the incident.

"We have been in regular communication with D.J. regarding this matter and will continue to monitor the situation," the team said in an official statement.

Fluker also advised police the incident wasn't the first time Davis has allegedly assaulted him, and a video obtained by Fox Baltimore shows Davis repeatedly striking Fluker in June in another heated argument rooted in the care of their daughter. The incident involving Fluker is in the same breadth as that of Ravens teammate Earl Thomas, whose wife was arrested after allegedly holding a gun to his head following an accusation of infidelity. Thomas issued a statement not long after news broke of the altercation.

"Instead of talking about us, just keep us in y'all prayers," Thomas said. "Stuff like this happens, bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it don't go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff."

Fluker himself has not issued a statement, and charges are pending on Davis.