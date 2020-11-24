The Baltimore Ravens learned of multiple positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, and the situation has now potentially turned into a minor outbreak. On Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of the The Athletic reported that the Ravens learned of more positive COVID-19 tests just two days before they are set to play the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving. According to Zrebiec, the Ravens registered as many as four new positive tests on Tuesday after learning of four others on Sunday night. Zrebiec says that there have been at least 10 positive tests registered between players, coaches and support staff members.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Monday that running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins tested positive for the coronavirus, and would miss Thursday night's game. Additionally defensive tackle Brandon Williams was also placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list after being identified as a close contact. Per Zrebiec, quarterback Trace McSorley, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, nose tackle Brandon Williams (close contact) and cornerback Iman Marshall will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens announced McPhee was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Marshall is currently on injured reserve. Following this latest development, the league announced that there is no change to the status of Thursday's Ravens-Steelers game.

"We will continue to monitor developments in consultation with our medical experts," an NFL spokesman said in a statement, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. "Our foremost concern is the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."

This will be the most difficult obstacle that the NFL has been forced to work around up to this point in the season. As we have seen in the past, the league has had no problem rescheduling matchups in the worst case scenario by pushing them back to Monday or Tuesday. But with this matchup being a divisional primetime nightcap on a holiday, the NFL certainly wouldn't want to change up its highly-anticipated triple-header.

The Ravens released this statement on Monday about their current COVID-19 situation.

"Late last night, we were informed that multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine. We have started the process of contact tracing, and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually. We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers."