The Baltimore Ravens defense turned in an outstanding performance in a Week 5 blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, even though they were missing one ingredient that would have made the game perfect. Baltimore did not shut Cincinnati out, thanks to the Bengals choosing to kick a 38-yard field goal with 32 seconds remaining instead of facing a fourth-and-7. Randy Bullock converted the field goal attempt as the Bengals avoided being shut out in a game for the first time in three years.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale wasn't pleased with the move.

"He knew what it was because it was awful quiet when I yelled it across the field," Martindale said in his weekly press conference Thursday. "There are some people that take that as a victory. We'll see. We got plenty to talk about the next time we play them."

The Ravens defense turned in their best performance of the year against the Bengals, registering 15 quarterback hits, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles in a 27-3 blowout victory. A forced fumble by Marlon Humphrey was returned 53 yards by Patrick Queen for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Queen earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after finishing with nine tackles, two sacks and a score.

Despite Cincinnati avoiding the shutout, Baltimore has an elite defense once again. The Ravens rank first in points allowed and third in takeaways. Baltimore's 16 sacks are fifth in the NFL and rank second in pressures with 57.

The Ravens didn't get their first shutout in two years, but Martindale was more than pleased with the result on the field.

"They've seen what is feels like to execute, communicate, and be on the same page," Martindale said. "We knew we had it rolling ...I t was a lot of fun to watch and it was a lot of fun to grade."