Dennard Wilson has a pretty busy schedule these days. The Baltimore Ravens' defensive backs coach is meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants about each team's defensive coordinator openings, according to ESPN. Wilson has already met with the Giants.

Wilson, 41, is also gearing up for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This is Wilson's first season with Baltimore.

Prior to joining the Ravens' staff, Wilson spent the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach during the team's NFC Championship season in 2022. Philadelphia boasted the league's top-ranked pass defense that season.

Wilson held the same title with the New York Jets from 2019-21. Before that, he was the Rams' defensive backs coach from 2015-16. He also served as the Rams' quality control coach, a position he held from 2012-14. Wilson broke into the NFL with the Chicago Bears, serving as a pro scout from 2008-11.

An accomplished college player, Wilson was an All-ACC cornerback for Clemson. He signed with Washington as a free agent, but his career was cut short by a knee injury, which he suffered during the preseason of his rookie camp.

The Rams' defensive coordinator become available after Raheem Morris left to become the Atlanta Falcons' new head coach. The Titans are in the process of filling out Brian Callahan's new coaching staff. The Giants parted ways with former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale earlier this month.