Lamar Jackson took another step toward his third MVP award on Christmas as he carved up the Houston Texans on the ground and through the air. After the game, Ravens running back Derrick Henry gave a strong pitch for Jackson's case.

In the Ravens' 31-2 rout of the Texans, Jackson turned four rushing attempts into 87 yards and a touchdown. That included a 48-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter. Through the air, Jackson' didn't put up huge numbers, but he was efficient. Jackson posted 168 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 passing attempts.

It was another MVP-caliber showing from Jackson, who has turned in quite a few of them this season. Henry certainly thinks Jackson has done enough to add another MVP to his trophy case.

"He deserves it," Henry said, per Ravens reporter Sarah Ellison. "He's been doing this for a long time, and it's only right for him to get a third one. The stats prove it."

One of those stats is 6,110 rushing yards. That's how many Jackson has in his career following his Christmas Day romp over the Texans. That passes Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

"That's a record that's been around for a long time," Jackson said about making history. "Michael Vick, one of my favorite players, it's just dope."

Henry may want to keep pushing Jackson for NFL MVP because it's a tight two-player race between the Ravens star quarterback and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen. According to BetMGM, Allen is the favorite at -250, and Jackson is on his heels at +160.