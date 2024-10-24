Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards possesses a large amount of confidence on the basketball court. Now, Edwards believes his athletic ability could extend beyond the hardwood.

Edwards recently told Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson during an ESPN photoshoot he could play in the NFL. In fact, Edwards stated he believes he could tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry on the gridiron.

On Wednesday, Henry was asked for his thoughts on if Edwards could actually achieve such a feat.

"Do I think that Anthony Edwards could tackle me? Hell, no," Henry said.

"Everybody's got an imagination," Henry added. "We gotta set up a training camp where basketball players come out here and put these pads on to see if they can get through it. He's a tall guy, so he's not gonna tackle me low. We might have to try that out one day."

Edwards has also said he believes he could play safety at the NFL level. In addition, he has stated he'd be willing to give football a try if he wins an NBA title over the next few years.

"Football players can't go play basketball. No way," Edwards said. "I told my buddies, I said, 'If I win a ring in the next three-to-four years, I'm going to play football.'"

It's hard not to admire Edwards' confidence when it comes to his athleticism. Still, Henry is one of the most physical runners the NFL has ever seen, so bringing Henry down would certainly be a tall task for Edwards.