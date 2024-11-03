Another game, another milestone for Derrick Henry. The Baltimore Ravens running back scored his 100th career rushing touchdown during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Henry, who also eclipsed the 10,000 career rushing mark earlier this year, eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season on a 20-yard run early in the second half. He's currently on pace to become the first player in NFL history to post multiple 2,000-yard seasons and the first players to do so after turning 30.

Henry's 100th career touchdown run came on a 7-yard run that gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead.

Henry, who scored his 100th career touchdown earlier this season, is now tied with Shaun Alexander and Marshall Faulk for eighth all time in career touchdown runs. He broke a tie with Barry Sanders, who is now 11th all time with 99 touchdown runs.

This year also marks Henry's seventh straight season with at least 10 touchdown runs, which is tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history. LaDainian Tomlinson is first all time with nine straight seasons with at least 10 touchdown runs.