Derrick Henry making some type of history has become an almost weekly ritual over the past two seasons. The Baltimore Ravens' Pro Bowl running back continued to make history Sunday when he tied Walter Payton for fifth all-time in career rushing touchdowns.

Henry and Payton now stand side-by-side with 110 career rushing touchdowns. Henry matched Payton with a one-yard touchdown during the third quarter of the Ravens' Week 5 matchup with the Texans.

Payton, who unanimously is any conversation regarding the greatest running backs in NFL history, scored each of those touchdowns during his 13-year career with the Chicago Bears. Payton retired after the 1987 as the NFL's all-time career rushing leader, a title he held until Emmitt Smith passed him during the 2002 season.

Earlier this season, Henry passed another legendary running back, Jim Brown, on the career rushing touchdown list. He also recently passed Rams all-time rushing leader Steven Jackson for 18th on the career rushing list.

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 49 Yds 284 TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

The 31-year-old Henry is approaching another notable milestone. Barring injury, he will soon become the 17th player in NFL history to rush for 12,000 yards. That number is significant in that each eligible running back with at least 12,000 rushing yards is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's safe to say that Henry's career will also be immortalized in Canton, Ohio some day. A five-time Pro Bowler, Henry is a two-time rushing champion and is one of only nine running backs in history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season.

Unfortunately for Henry, his score took place with the Ravens down big against the visiting Texans. Henry's score, which cut the Texans' lead to 34-10, was the lone bright spot in what was otherwise been a forgettable day for the Ravens, who are closing in on a 1-4 start to the 2025 season.