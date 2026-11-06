After a 4-1 start, the Baltimore Ravens have now lost four straight following Thursday night's lopsided loss to the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens' current plight has raised questions about Derrick Henry's future in Baltimore ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

A clearly frustrated Henry fielded questions after Thursday night's loss, and he gave a candid response when directly asked about his future with the Ravens.

"I'm not mentioning me going anywhere else," he said. "I'm saying let's go back to work, try to get better and turn this around."

At this point, Henry remains focused on doing what he can to help the Ravens turn their season around. But while his mindset is admirable, there's not much Henry can do to help fix Baltimore's current issues.

Even if Jacoby Brissett plays well, it's going to be hard for the Ravens to make up ground in the AFC North. Baltimore is currently last in the division; they trail the first-place Steelers by 2.5 games. The Ravens are currently three spots out of the AFC's final wild-card spot.

When you add in Lamar Jackson's uncertain future with the team, it might make sense for Baltimore to begin rebuilding now rather than delay the inevitable.

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There would be no shortage of offers if the Ravens decide to trade Henry, who on Thursday night moved into seventh on the NFL's career rushing list. The Vikings, Giants, Patriots, and Packers are among the NFL's playoff-contending teams that could use help at the running back position.

Compensation could ultimately determine whether Henry is actually traded. While his age — he'll be 33 by the end of the regular season — may hurt his trade value, it only takes one team to drive up the price.

Baltimore surely wouldn't trade Henry unless it gets something substantial in return. If that happens (in the form of a second-round pick, maybe?), there's a chance that Henry will get another opportunity to win a championship, the one thing that has eluded him to this point in his career.