Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is set to make his Baltimore Ravens debut on "Monday Night Football," as the team announced it had activated the 35-year-old from the practice squad ahead of its prime-time matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens need help offensively, so it will be interesting to see where the veteran fits in and how much assistance he can bring the 5-3 team. Jackson will join Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace and James Proche as the healthy players entering Monday night's game. Demarcus Robinson is listed as questionable, while Rashod Bateman was placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season.

Jackson announced earlier this season that he was not retired and then proceeded to list a few teams he was interested in joining, mentioning the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and the Ravens, who eventually landed the veteran wideout.

Jackson liked the idea of playing with the Ravens quarterback, saying, "I like Lamar Jackson's game right now. Jackson and Jackson."

This Jackson and Jackson show is expected to begin Monday night.