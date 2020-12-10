The past 48 hours have been an emotional rollercoaster for Dez Bryant. The Pro Bowl wideout was readying to face his beloved Dallas Cowboys for the first time in his career after having been released from the team following the 2017 season -- something he had emotionally been ramping up to since joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 -- but it didn't happen. While the 32-year-old was engaged in warmups at M&T Bank Stadium, he was pulled off the field to undergo a third COVID-19 test after his first two returned an inconclusive result earlier in the day. The third test yielded a positive result, however, and Bryant was deleted from the game only minutes ahead of kickoff.

Furious at the situation, he initially threatened to quit on the 2020 season before walking that back with a cooler head, but his frustration is likely now returned to fever pitch -- albeit despite good news. Bryant revealed to Twitter on Thursday that he's now tested negative twice for COVID-19 since Tuesday.

"I tested negative back to back for COVID and I'm not excited about it," he said.

The Ravens never placed him on the COVID-19 list, so there's no clearance needed for him to return and be available for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland Browns. And while, as mentioned, this is all good news regarding his health and status going forward, it also suggests Bryant was a victim of a false positive that robbed him of the opportunity he'd been waiting for: to prove to the Cowboys he could still play football at a high level.

"This was more than just another game for me," said Bryant. "It wasn't about revenge. I didn't need a catch. I wanted to make a point."

It's a sentiment mirrored by reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson, having seen how excited Bryant was for the matchup in particular.

"We found out when we were on the field warming up," Jackson told media after the game. "We were liking around and we only had four receivers out there. They told us and we were like, 'We're just going to have to win the game for him.' We knew how much it meant to him. He's been talking about it for a minute now -- since he's been here."

The Ravens went on the thump the Cowboys to the tune of 33-17, but Bryant was relegated to watching it on TV.

"We got the victory for him," said Jackson. "I'm feeling for him though, because I know he wanted to be here."