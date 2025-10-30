Teams with two wins apiece will meet on 'Thursday Night Football,' with a two-time MVP back on the NFL player props market. Ravens vs. Dolphins on TNF will mark the return of Lamar Jackson (hamstring) after he missed the last three games. He will be a central figure with NFL prop bets but not the only player of high interest with 'Thursday Night Football' props. Big names like Derrick Henry, Tua Tagovailoa, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle all have interesting lines to wager on for the opener of Week 9.

No team has allowed more rushing yards to opposing running backs than the Dolphins, as they're allowing 128.3 yards to running backs alone. However, Miami just held Bijan Robinson to 25 yards on the ground, which makes backing the Over of Henry's NFL prop total of 89.5 rushing yards no sure thing. So, before betting any Dolphins vs. Ravens props for 'Thursday Night Football,' you need to see the Ravens vs. Dolphins prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For Dolphins vs. Ravens NFL betting on 'Thursday Night Football,' the Machine Learning Model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Ravens vs. Dolphins prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Dolphins vs. Ravens

After analyzing the Ravens vs. Dolphins props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Jackson goes Under 233.5 passing yards (-114 at FanDuel). It's fair to assume that Jackson will be a bit rusty after missing a month of action, and he's played conservatively after missing games previously. He threw for just 165 yards in his first game back after an illness kept him out of a 2021 game, and he had only 107 passing yards in his first game back after being on the COVID-19 list for a 2020 game.

Miami's defense will also contribute to Jackson hitting the Under as defending through the air is one of the few strengths of the Dolphins. They allow fewer than 200 passing yards per game as they prevent the big play with just 10.3 yards allowed per completion, which is seventh-fewest in the NFL. Meanwhile, just three teams give up more yards per rush than Miami (5.0), so look for Baltimore to lean on its ground game instead of an aerial attack. Jackson's projected to have 189.8 passing yards in a 4.5-star pick. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Ravens vs. Dolphins

