The Baltimore Ravens are continuing to proceed with caution with running back J.K. Dobbins as the club does not plan to play him in Week 2 when they face the Dolphins, according to ESPN. Dobbins tore his ACL during the 2021 preseason which forced him to miss all of last season and the team has worked him back slowly throughout the summer and first few weeks of the 2022 campaign.

This decision to keep Dobbins sidelined is a bit surprising considering he was a full participant in practice during the week. He was officially listed as questionable on Friday. When asked by reporters this week if he would make his season debut, Dobbins said: "Well … we'll see. We'll see. We'll see. That's the answer I got to give you. But I don't know. I truly don't know. I hope I am. Maybe I am. Maybe not."

Dobbins is mounting a comeback after a pretty significant injury that stretches beyond just tearing his ACL. He confirmed this week that he also tore his LCL, meniscus, and hamstring.

"If I only had that [a straight ACL tear], I would be back in seven months because of my work ethic and my God-given abilities and what he has blessed me with — to heal super fast," Dobbins said,. "All the stuff I had is more difficult, but nothing I can't overcome."

When healthy, Dobbins is Baltimore's top option out of the backfield. During his rookie season after the team selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he rushed for 805 yards on a six yards per carry average to go along with nine touchdowns.