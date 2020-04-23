Ravens draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Baltimore's Round 1 selection

The Ravens are well-positioned to move around the draft if they so choose, with extra picks in Rounds 2, 3 and 4 thanks both to trades they've made as well as their compensatory selection. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Baltimore Ravens 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 28



2 55*



2 60



3 92



3 106^



4 129*



4 134



5 170*



7 225*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Baltimore Ravens 2020 draft trade notes