Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ended the saga of his ongoing contract negotiations, making Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history (in terms of average annual salary) with a five-year, $260 million deal Thursday. Jackson and the Ravens got the deal done hours before the draft, ensuring the Ravens had their franchise quarterback for the next five years.

Once Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles got their deal done, the sirens went off for the Ravens to continue negotiations with Jackson. Baltimore and Jackson were still in talks prior to the Hurts deal, as Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta admitted he sent five or six offers to Jackson over this process.

At the end of the day, Jackson ended up being the highest-paid player in the NFL in terms of average annual salary. His $185 million in guaranteed money is the third most in NFL history and his $260 million is teh second-most in total value.

There was a barometer set, even if DeCosta won't fully admit as such.

"The market is what the market is. John (Ravens head coach John Harbaugh) says it all the time; that's the market," DeCosta said, via the Ravens website. "But I think that the way that we feel about Lamar, it's the market-plus, if that makes sense.

"Like, we've seen Lamar; we've won lots of games with Lamar; we're around him all the time. And we do feel that he's the best quarterback in the NFL, and I think this contract reflects that."

The Ravens are 45-16 in Jackson's 61 starts since he entered the league in 2018. They average 28.0 points per game when Jackson is on the field compared to 20.0 when Jackson misses games. Jackson is one of six players in NFL history to reach 100-plus passing touchdowns and 4,000-plus rushing yards in a career, and the fastest to reach the mark by 31 games.

Baltimore is averaging 184.8 rushing yards per game with Jackson as a starter in his career -- the most by any starting quarterback since the 1970 merger. The Ravens knew they were a Super Bowl contender with Jackson on their roster and needed to keep him happy.

They were able to do that by signing Odell Beckham and drafting Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Part of that puzzle was Jackson and them agreeing on a long-term extension to keep him in Baltimore.

Mission accomplished, even if it took longer than expected.

"Sometimes, you just need time," DeCosta said. "Sometimes these things can happen in two weeks, and sometimes it takes two years. This was on that scale. I know that our appreciation and love for Lamar has really never wavered, but it was business as well.

"Sometimes with family, things can get tough. We all feel that sometimes, when you're in a fight with your parents, or a sibling or you're trying to figure something out. It's like the emotion of it, and there was definitely some emotion, but in the end, we've been blessed to have Lamar as part of this organization for a long time. We've won a lot of football games.

"I think he feels this place is special too. It was business; it wasn't personal, and I think over time, that's kind of what developed."