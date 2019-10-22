Ravens expect Marquise Brown to be available after bye week for showdown with New England

The Ravens are firmly in the driver's seat of the AFC North race at 5-2 heading into their bye week and it appears like they'll be getting some reinforcements for the stretch run when they get out of it. Baltimore receiver coach David Culley told reporters on Tuesday that he expects rookie receiver Marquise Brown to return to action following the team's bye week when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.

Brown has been sidelined for the past two weeks due to an ankle injury, but appears to be on the mend. With the extra rest coming with the bye, Baltimore should have their speedy rookie pass catcher ready to go in short order .

"When he comes back and comes back healthy, he'll be just where he was before," Culley said Thursday, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I don't see any slow-down in him at all."

Culley's words come after head coach John Harbaugh also noted that he's "very optimistic" the team will back to full strength when they return from their bye, which would include Brown. The 2019 first rounder has been a bright spot for the offense when healthy, hauling in 21 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns through five games played.

In his absence, the Ravens haven't skipped a beat with second year quarterback Lamar Jackson as they've been able to win their two contests, including a statement victory over the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 7.

With Brown soon to be back in the fold, Baltimore will simply be an even tougher opponent in the AFC playoff race.