The Baltimore Ravens signed star safety Kyle Hamilton to a record-setting contract extension on Wednesday, making him the highest paid safety in NFL history. The four-year, $100.4 million deal includes $82 million guaranteed, smashing the previous record of $45 million guaranteed for a safety, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I think the deal speaks to how we feel about Kyle — highest paid safety in the NFL," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a press conference. "That's a responsibility we don't take lightly. We've had a few players over the years become the highest paid at their position, and I think when you're the highest paid, that's an important distinction. And I think Kyle's proven he's going to carry that very well, and we expect him to continue to be an impact player on our defense for years to come."

Hamilton has emerged as one of the NFL's best safeties since arriving in Baltimore as a first round pick in 2022. He's made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons and was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 when he tallied 81 tackles, 13 pass deflections and four interceptions. Last season, the Ravens moved Hamilton into the box safety to start the season, which led to his tackle numbers jumping to 107 on the year, but the defense regained its elite form when he was moved back to being a ball-hawking free safety in the middle of the season.

Now, they ensure he's around long term as the anchor to their secondary and avoid any concerns going into next offseason about holdouts, hold-ins or beating the clock on a new contract. That allows the Ravens front office to focus their time and efforts elsewhere, knowing they have one of the league's best defensive talents locked up through his prime years.