Ravens finally find a backup quarterback as Robert Griffin III deals with injury

The Baltimore Ravens have finally found a veteran backup quarterback for Lamar Jackson, at least while Robert Griffin III is sidelined. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Ravens will sign former Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Callahan in the wake of Griffin's injury.

Baltimore also has former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on their roster; the sixth-round pick was projected to be the No. 3 quarterback before Griffin's injury. McSorley completed 53.2 percent of his passes for 2,530 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Nittany Lions last season, adding 798 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

McSorley and Callahan are expected to compete for the backup quarterback job while Griffin is out. Griffin fractured a bone in his thumb and is expected to miss four to eight weeks.

Callahan wasn't the Ravens' first choice to fill the void for Griffin. The Ravens brought in Josh Johnson for a workout and intended to sign him, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Johnson turned down the Ravens' offer because he felt Baltimore wasn't the right opportunity for him, since Griffin could return when the season begins. Johnson was out of football for four seasons before signing with the Washington Redskins last year, playing four games and completing 52 of 91 passes (57.1 percent) for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Callahan last played for the Eagles in the 2018 preseason, completing 28 of 47 passes for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a 73.2 passer rating. He was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January, but released in April.

Callahan, who entered the National Football League in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, has spent time bouncing around different rosters in the league. He was initially signed by the Packers, then spent brief stints with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns before once again being signed by the Packers. Callahan spent the majority of the 2017 season serving as the backup to Brett Hundley, who assumed starting duties after quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured.

Callahan has played just one regular-season game in his NFL career, going 5-for-7 for 11 yards and a 74.1 quarterback rating.