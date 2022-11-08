The Baltimore Ravens have a 6-3 record, yet their performance on the field indicates the team may be better than that record indicates. Baltimore had another game which they controlled an opponent in Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints -- and they added to the history books in the process.

The Ravens led by double digits for the ninth consecutive game this season, becoming the first team since the 2011 Green Bay Packers to lead by double digits in the first nine games of a season. The Philadelphia Eagles have also led by double digits in every game, but they have only played eight games.

Here are the teams to have a double-digit lead in each of their first nine games:

Team Record after nine games How they ended up 2022 Ravens 6-3 ? 2011 Packers 9-0 15-1, Lost NFC Divisional Playoff 2009 Saints 9-0 13-3, Won Super Bowl 1989 Giants 8-1 12-4, Lost NFC Divisional Playoff 1984 Dolphins 9-0 14-2, Lost Super Bowl 1964 Bills 9-0 12-2, Won AFL Championship 1961 Chargers 9-0 12-2, Lost AFL Championship Game 1942 Bears 9-0 11-0, Lost NFL Championship Game 1934 Bears 9-0 13-0, Lost NFL Championship Game

Why are the Ravens only 6-3 after nine games? They blew three double-digit fourth quarter leads in their first six games, all resulting in losses. Two of the four biggest blown leads in franchise history have occurred this year.

"It's not even something we think about to be honest. It's a season within every week," Ravens running back Kenyan Drake said after Monday's game. "With that being said, you have to wash out the bad, obviously learn from it, but at the end of the day, continue to do the things that you are doing good and learn from mistakes.

"I feel like it's a long season" Drake continued. "Great teams throughout any type of history in the league have some type of adversity. I feel like we kind of got that taste early in the year, and that motivated us to continue to be who we are today, and we will continue to use that motivation going through the season."

Since a 10-point collapse to the New York Giants in Week 6, the Ravens have won three straight games and outscored their opponents 77-55. Baltimore played seven straight games against teams with losing records coming out of the bye week, so the Ravens can make their run for one of the top seeds in the AFC.

"We're 6-3. So, it guarantees us six wins, I know that. I've learned that; I learned that last year," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Let's just worry about the next game."