The Baltimore Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak has caused the team's Week 12 rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers to be delayed three times, but all indications are that Wednesday's AFC North showdown will proceed as (re-)scheduled. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens received two more positive COVID test results on Tuesday but are still flying to Pittsburgh for the game.

A backup player and team staffer -- not on the coaching staff -- were the latest to test positive in Baltimore, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, but the Ravens received clearance from the NFL to travel on Tuesday night. The additional COVID cases were "not unexpected and (are) not a concern for the game," Schefter added.

This comes a day after the Ravens-Steelers game, originally slated for Thanksgiving night, was moved for a second time, from Tuesday night to Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Baltimore will still be affected by its COVID outbreak when the team takes the field against the undefeated Steelers, who edged out the Ravens during the rivals' first meeting back in Week 8. More than 20 players have landed on the club's COVID reserve list amid the outbreak, including starters like quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, tight end Mark Andrews and pass rushers Matt Judon and Calais Campbell. Both Ingram and Dobbins will be eligible to be activated on Wednesday prior to the game, although Jackson has already been declared out, with backup Robert Griffin III set to start under center.