Ten more women have accused Justin Tucker of sexual misconduct since the longtime Baltimore Ravens kicker denied initial allegations by six different massage therapists. Now Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has addressed the situation, telling reporters Tuesday that the team supports the NFL's investigation into the matter, while deeming the allegations against Tucker "serious and concerning."

"The allegations are serious and concerning," DeCosta said at the start of the 2025 scouting combine. "The amount of allegations are serious and concerning. ... We'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can, and we'll make a decision [regarding Tucker's status] based on that. ... Every case is different. ... We're fortunate the league has come down to Baltimore. ... We'll wait for the investigation to take place, and we'll make a decision based off of that."

DeCosta added that he's personally met with Tucker regarding the allegations, which first surfaced in late January, but declined to share details about their conversations. He also said that the Ravens first became aware of the allegations just before The Baltimore Banner, a local outlet, published the initial story citing anonymous massage therapists, who alleged misconduct by Tucker between 2012-2016.

The NFL has already conducted its own interviews with several of the accusers, as CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported. Most of the therapists who reported misconduct alleged that Tucker, who holds the league's top career field goal percentage of all time, repeatedly exposed himself during massage sessions, despite efforts by therapists to keep his genitals covered.

Tucker called the initial allegations -- by six different women -- "unequivocally false" and "desperate tabloid fodder." He also made a point to question The Baltimore Banner's journalistic integrity, accusing the outlet of relying on "third-party speculation" and "deliberately misconstruing events as nefarious."